Houlton fair happening this year

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Houlton fair will be happening this year.

Nick Crane, the president of the Houlton fair, says that while they won’t be able to have a carnival this year, they are going to be giving the community as much of a fair experience as possible.

“Demolition derby on Saturday. We’re gonna have kids games going on. Exhibit hall, livestock events. We’re working on getting some other games to for the kids to play to come in as well. They’ll be lots of vendors there. "

Crane says that the fair will be July 3rd and 4th and is excited to see everyone there.

