The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 death and 287 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 287 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 795. Saturday’s new death was reported in Franklin County.

The 287 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 63,750.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,710.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 795

Total cases: 63,750

Confirmed cases: 47,202

Probable cases: 16,548

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%

14-day positivity rate: 2.5%

Currently hospitalized: 127

Patients in intensive care: 47

Patients on ventilators: 26

