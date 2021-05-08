The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 death and 287 new cases
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 287 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death.
The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 795. Saturday’s new death was reported in Franklin County.
The 287 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 63,750.
Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,710.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 795
- Total cases: 63,750
- Confirmed cases: 47,202
- Probable cases: 16,548
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.5%
- Currently hospitalized: 127
- Patients in intensive care: 47
- Patients on ventilators: 26
