The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 death and 287 new cases

COVID-19
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 287 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 795. Saturday’s new death was reported in Franklin County.

The 287 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 63,750.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,710.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 795
  • Total cases: 63,750
  • Confirmed cases: 47,202
  • Probable cases: 16,548
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.79%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.5%
  • Currently hospitalized: 127
  • Patients in intensive care: 47
  • Patients on ventilators: 26

