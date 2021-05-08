Advertisement

Weather on the Web Friday, May 7th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

Those clouds will continue to break up through the overnight... with temps dropping off close to freezing and below-freezing for tomorrow morning.

Then, it’s a quieter Mother’s Day weekend... with mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, followed by a mixture of clouds and sun for Mother’s Day Sunday.

Warmer temps return into next week, along with more soaking rain for Monday PM, Tuesday, and lingering impacts into Wednesday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe weekend.

~Happy Mother’s Day!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vet shortage in The County.
Veterinarians are hard to come by in The County
COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 death and 287 new cases
Letter sent by The Aroostook County State Legislative Delegation
Letter to Governor Mills
Houlton fair happening this year.
Houlton Fair happening this year
Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, sustained head injuries in the attack, which included some internal...
Sikh man struck in head with hammer on way to work in NYC

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, May 7th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, May 6th
Weather on the Web Thursday, May 6th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Wednesday, May 5th