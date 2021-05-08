Weather on the Web Friday, May 7th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

Those clouds will continue to break up through the overnight... with temps dropping off close to freezing and below-freezing for tomorrow morning.

Then, it’s a quieter Mother’s Day weekend... with mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, followed by a mixture of clouds and sun for Mother’s Day Sunday.

Warmer temps return into next week, along with more soaking rain for Monday PM, Tuesday, and lingering impacts into Wednesday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe weekend.

~Happy Mother’s Day!

