Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel

Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early Sunday at a Hyatt hotel in Phoenix, Arizona.(Source: KNXV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and seven others injured after a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency hotel around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say an altercation between a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 attending an event inside the hotel escalated into shots being fired by more than one person.

Police say a man was found dead inside the hotel while seven other people were taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries.

Police at the scene had said earlier that it appeared none of the seven victims had life-threatening injuries, but there was no immediate update on their conditions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports 244 new cases and no new deaths
Noah Ruiz, 4, ordered 51 cases of SpongeBob popsicles that cost just under $2,619 using his...
Boy, 4, secretly orders more than $2,600 in SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon
COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 death and 287 new cases
Letter sent by The Aroostook County State Legislative Delegation
Letter to Governor Mills
Houlton fair happening this year.
Houlton Fair happening this year

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After pipeline cyberextortion attempt, gasoline ticks higher
Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.
6-year-old girl fatally shot at San Antonio car club meetup
FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Reversing Trump, US restores transgender health protections
Israeli police in riot gear clashed with Palestinians following evening prayers at at...
More than 300 Palestinians hurt in Jerusalem holy site clash
Clashes continue in Jerusalem between Israeli authorities and Palestinian protesters.
Raw: Israeli police use stun grenades in Jerusalem