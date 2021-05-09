The Maine CDC reports 244 new cases and no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine —The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 244 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 795. Saturday’s new death was reported in Franklin County.

The 244 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 63,994.

Aroostook County has 15 new cases, bringing the total to 1,725.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 795

Total cases: 63,994

Confirmed cases: 47,359

Probable cases: 16,635

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.35%

14-day positivity rate: 2.5%

Currently hospitalized: 134

Patients in intensive care: 53

Patients on ventilators: 24

