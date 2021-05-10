Advertisement

1 killed, suspect caught in shooting at U.S. customs office in Fla.

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central Florida, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

It happened Monday in an office park in south Orlando.

Police Lt. Diego Toruno says a man and a woman were entering the building when another man drove up and confronted them.

The suspect fired a weapon, striking the man who died at the scene. The woman managed to escape.

The suspect drove off but was later arrested.

Toruno says Orlando Police are trying to figure out how the three people might have been involved with each other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Vaccine
Republicans in Maine eye 5-year mandatory COVID-19 shot ban
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Special Tribute to Adam MacDonald
Tribute to Adam MacDonald
Bypass getting new street lights.
Bypass getting new street lights
A lightning strike hit I-10 Monday morning, sending a piece of the road through a truck's...
Lightning sends chunk of I-10 pavement through truck’s windshield in Florida

Latest News

Four male and three female eighth-grade students have reportedly died in the shooting. Twelve...
Russian governor: School shooting in Kazan kills 7 students
The decision comes after the FDA extended its emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19...
Parents, pediatricians ready for CDC decision on Pfizer vaccine for kids
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, the second most powerful House...
GOP preps for Cheney ouster as she challenges Trump's influence
The ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline temporarily halted fuel lines from Texas to New...
FBI blames pipeline cyberattack on Russian hacking group
Mateo Toscano, a 6-year-old who has battled leukemia since 2017, received his very own mini UPS...
Boy, 6, realizes dream of being UPS driver after battle with cancer