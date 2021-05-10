Bypass getting new street lights

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The bypass will be getting some upgrades this summer.

Bob Watson, Region 5 manager for Maine DOT, says that while other sections of the bypass are still in the design phase, they’re going to install some street lights at both ends of the current bypass.

“We got some feedback when we opened that to traffic that the intersection on both ends being hard to see at night and dark so we’re putting up some street lights some overhead lighting there this summer so hopefully that’ll make a difference for folks comfort level driving at night.”

Watson says that they wanted to do this last fall, but had difficulty acquiring some of the hardware they needed. He says he expects the lights will be installed before the 4th of July.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.