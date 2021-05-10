Advertisement

Bypass getting new street lights

By Megan Cole
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The bypass will be getting some upgrades this summer.

Bob Watson, Region 5 manager for Maine DOT, says that while other sections of the bypass are still in the design phase, they’re going to install some street lights at both ends of the current bypass.

“We got some feedback when we opened that to traffic that the intersection on both ends being hard to see at night and dark so we’re putting up some street lights some overhead lighting there this summer so hopefully that’ll make a difference for folks comfort level driving at night.”

Watson says that they wanted to do this last fall, but had difficulty acquiring some of the hardware they needed. He says he expects the lights will be installed before the 4th of July.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Vaccine
Republicans in Maine eye 5-year mandatory COVID-19 shot ban
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Special Tribute to Adam MacDonald
Tribute to Adam MacDonald
A lightning strike hit I-10 Monday morning, sending a piece of the road through a truck's...
Lightning sends chunk of I-10 pavement through truck’s windshield in Florida

Latest News

Special Tribute to Adam MacDonald
Tribute to Adam MacDonald
Farwell to Adam MacDonald
Adams Tribute
Speech and hearing month.
It’s national speech and hearing month
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Local Pharmacist weighs in on impact of Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause