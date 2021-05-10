Advertisement

Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent.(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman faces child neglect charges after investigators said her 4-year-old daughter nearly died from a lice infestation so severe doctors had to give her multiple blood transfusions.

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. She was still listed on the jail website on Monday.

According to court records, Scottsburg police were contacted April 20 after Singh’s 4-year-old daughter was brought to a hospital with a severe lice infestation so bad doctors declared her a “near fatality” because lice had fed off of her for so long.

The girl was so ill she could not walk and she needed to have four blood transfusions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Vaccine
Republicans in Maine eye 5-year mandatory COVID-19 shot ban
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Special Tribute to Adam MacDonald
Tribute to Adam MacDonald
Bypass getting new street lights.
Bypass getting new street lights
A lightning strike hit I-10 Monday morning, sending a piece of the road through a truck's...
Lightning sends chunk of I-10 pavement through truck’s windshield in Florida

Latest News

Four male and three female eighth-grade students have reportedly died in the shooting. Twelve...
Russian governor: School shooting in Kazan kills 7 students
The decision comes after the FDA extended its emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19...
Parents, pediatricians ready for CDC decision on Pfizer vaccine for kids
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, the second most powerful House...
GOP preps for Cheney ouster as she challenges Trump's influence
The ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline temporarily halted fuel lines from Texas to New...
FBI blames pipeline cyberattack on Russian hacking group
Mateo Toscano, a 6-year-old who has battled leukemia since 2017, received his very own mini UPS...
Boy, 6, realizes dream of being UPS driver after battle with cancer