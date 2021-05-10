Maine CDC reports 214 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 214 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 remains at 795.

The 214 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 64,208.

The Maine CDC said 587,938 Mainers, or 52.26% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 13 new cases, bringing the total to 1,738.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 795

Total cases: 64,208

Confirmed cases: 47,462

Probable cases: 16,746

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%

14-day positivity rate: 2.5%

Currently hospitalized: 131

Patients in intensive care: 50

Patients on ventilators: 22

