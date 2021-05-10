Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 214 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 214 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 remains at 795.

The 214 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 64,208.

The Maine CDC said 587,938 Mainers, or 52.26% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 13 new cases, bringing the total to 1,738.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 795
  • Total cases: 64,208
  • Confirmed cases: 47,462
  • Probable cases: 16,746
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.5%
  • Currently hospitalized: 131
  • Patients in intensive care: 50
  • Patients on ventilators: 22

