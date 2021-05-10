Maine CDC reports 214 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 214 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.
The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 remains at 795.
The 214 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 64,208.
The Maine CDC said 587,938 Mainers, or 52.26% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aroostook County has 13 new cases, bringing the total to 1,738.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 795
- Total cases: 64,208
- Confirmed cases: 47,462
- Probable cases: 16,746
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.5%
- Currently hospitalized: 131
- Patients in intensive care: 50
- Patients on ventilators: 22
Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.