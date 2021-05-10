Republicans in Maine eye 5-year mandatory COVID-19 shot ban

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A proposal from a group of Maine Republicans to ban mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for five years is up for consideration by a legislative committee this week.

The lawmakers have based their proposal in part on the theory that coronavirus vaccines cause reproductive harm.

Numerous medical authorities have said the claim lacks merit, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated there is “no evidence that any of the COVID-19 vaccines affect future fertility.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.