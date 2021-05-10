Tribute to Adam MacDonald

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A parade to honor a local hero, a local man who spent his life raising awareness about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The honorary firefighter and police officer for the city of Presque Isle was given a special tribute this past weekend. Adriana Sanchez has the story.

These police officers and fire fighters have come to honor one they considered their own.

For 35 years, Adam MacDonald battled Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. While battling he also shined a light on and raised awareness about the disease. He was also an honorary fire fighter and police officer for the city of Presque Isle. Saturday firefighters and officers from Northern and Eastern Maine came to honor him.

As tears filled up in his eyes, Jared Bowden, a Bangor professional & fire fighter MBA Coordinator said, “Adam was a huge part of our fundraising efforts, the Bangor professionals fire fighters have worked with MBA for a long long time and Adam and Cheryl were family. They came down to our events several times a year and he was one of the faces of MDA but to not only us but to the greater Bangor area and it’s a big loss.”

“It really speaks about him, it really shows the effect he had on people, when Cheryl got a hold of me and told me he had passed away I made three phone calls and had a bunch of other agencies that we’re like hey listen we want to get involved, we want to help –It just shows his character,” Danny Gahagan Presque Isle Firefighter and Paramedic said.

The tribute started at the Presque Isle Fire Department, made it’s way to Adam’s house and ended at Framework church. Cheryl, Adams mom says she’s touched by this and knows Adam is smiling from above.

“It’s an honor knowing once they found out Adam had passed, they all jumped right on board to try to make this a good farewell send off for him with a lot of respect … he’s known for his smile, he’d be smiling right now and pretty much all excited because he’d be able to hang out with the fire fighters,” said Cheryl Morris.

Based on Saturdays turnout it’s clear Adam’s presence in the community will surely be missed.

Adriana Sanchez News Source 8.

