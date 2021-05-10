Advertisement

Weather on the Web Monday, May 10th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

Sunny skies are on tap to start off the day... with scattered light to steady rain showers expected this afternoon and evening. It will be a milder-feeling day today, reaching those mid-to-lower 60′s.

Then, Tuesday brings additional rain showers... that are expected to be on the moderate to localized heavier side, off-and-on through the afternoon and evening.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday have a slightly cooler feel... only reaching the mid-to-lower 50′s.

Although, by the end of the week we’ll see the return of sunshine... and more seasonable 60-degree temps!

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe start to their week!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports 244 new cases and no new deaths
Noah Ruiz, 4, ordered 51 cases of SpongeBob popsicles that cost just under $2,619 using his...
Boy, 4, secretly orders more than $2,600 in SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon
COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports one new Covid-19 death and 287 new cases
Letter sent by The Aroostook County State Legislative Delegation
Letter to Governor Mills
Houlton fair happening this year.
Houlton Fair happening this year

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, May 10th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, May 7th
Weather on the Web Friday, May 7th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, May 6th