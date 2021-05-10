Weather on the Web Monday, May 10th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

Sunny skies are on tap to start off the day... with scattered light to steady rain showers expected this afternoon and evening. It will be a milder-feeling day today, reaching those mid-to-lower 60′s.

Then, Tuesday brings additional rain showers... that are expected to be on the moderate to localized heavier side, off-and-on through the afternoon and evening.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday have a slightly cooler feel... only reaching the mid-to-lower 50′s.

Although, by the end of the week we’ll see the return of sunshine... and more seasonable 60-degree temps!

And hope everyone has a great and safe start to their week!

