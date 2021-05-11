Advertisement

ABC7 Sarasota meteorologist has best excuse for being late: an alligator

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7′s morning meteorologist John Scalzi is normally incredibly punctual. So, when he texted his morning producer he was running late, he had a legitimate reason.

Scalzi had opened his door to find an alligator hanging out in his front lawn. When he attempted to walk around the back of the house, he explained, the alligator attempted to follow him around the side of his house.

His newspaper delivery person also saw the gator and called police, who came to the scene to assist with the removal of the alligator from the property. He eventually made it to work unscathed.

Our morning meteorologist told our producers he was running late this morning. When asked why...he sent this video. Only in Florida. #PoorScalzi

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

It is gator mating season so it is normal to see more of these creatures roaming around. If you see an alligator in a place where it could be a danger to people or pets , contact law enforcement.

