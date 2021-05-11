Advertisement

Governor Mills announces new incentive program for vaccines during meeting with President Biden

“Your Shot to Get Outdoors”
Vaccine efforts were the subject of discussion among 6 state governors and Presiden Biden
Vaccine efforts were the subject of discussion among 6 state governors and Presiden Biden(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Six state governors, including Governor Janet Mills, met with the President Biden today to discuss vaccination programs across the country.

Biden highlighted the work that needs to be done on the state and local levels to achieve vaccination goals.

Maine is just three percent shy of the President’s stated goal of 70% of adults having their first shot by July 4th.

The President was particularly interested in Maine’s success at reaching rural communities with vaccination clinics.

Governor Mills explained the state’s efforts so far and announced new incentives for getting a vaccine, a program called, “Your Shot to Get Outdoors.”

”As of today, for those that get their first shot between now and Memorial Day, we’re offering a voucher from our Fish and Wildlife department, and our Parks and Conservation folks, and from retailers like LL Bean, the Portland Sea Dogs, and the Oxford Plains Speedway, our biggest racetrack, to get free tickets to a ball game or a race event, a free fishing license or hunting license, or a gift card for outdoor gear.”

President Biden congratulated Governor Mills on the state’s success so far and expressed his support for the new incentives.

Starting next Monday, you can register for one of the available incentives by calling the state’s community vaccination line at 1-888-445-4111 or by visiting maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/getoutdoors

The incentives are limited in number and only available to those 18 or older.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Vaccine
Republicans in Maine eye 5-year mandatory COVID-19 shot ban
Special Tribute to Adam MacDonald
Tribute to Adam MacDonald
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Bypass getting new street lights.
Bypass getting new street lights
A lightning strike hit I-10 Monday morning, sending a piece of the road through a truck's...
Lightning sends chunk of I-10 pavement through truck’s windshield in Florida

Latest News

English Norman and her 12-year-old daughter, Jane Ellen Norman, pose for a photo outside...
Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
The first 12-15 year-olds get the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.
COVID: 1st 12 to 15-year-olds get Pfizer vaccine
Dracula's Castle in Transylvania is offering free vaccinations to anyone brave enough to visit.
Dracula’s castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
COVID poll: Americans going out more, wearing masks less
Lawmakers question the head of the CDC and urge the agency to rethink guidelines, such as...
Mask mandates questioned as COVID-19 risk reduced