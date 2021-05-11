Governor Mills announces new incentive program for vaccines during meeting with President Biden

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Six state governors, including Governor Janet Mills, met with the President Biden today to discuss vaccination programs across the country.

Biden highlighted the work that needs to be done on the state and local levels to achieve vaccination goals.

Maine is just three percent shy of the President’s stated goal of 70% of adults having their first shot by July 4th.

The President was particularly interested in Maine’s success at reaching rural communities with vaccination clinics.

Governor Mills explained the state’s efforts so far and announced new incentives for getting a vaccine, a program called, “Your Shot to Get Outdoors.”

”As of today, for those that get their first shot between now and Memorial Day, we’re offering a voucher from our Fish and Wildlife department, and our Parks and Conservation folks, and from retailers like LL Bean, the Portland Sea Dogs, and the Oxford Plains Speedway, our biggest racetrack, to get free tickets to a ball game or a race event, a free fishing license or hunting license, or a gift card for outdoor gear.”

President Biden congratulated Governor Mills on the state’s success so far and expressed his support for the new incentives.

Starting next Monday, you can register for one of the available incentives by calling the state’s community vaccination line at 1-888-445-4111 or by visiting maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/getoutdoors

The incentives are limited in number and only available to those 18 or older.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.