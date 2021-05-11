Hannaford donates to NAMI-Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

In recognition of the impact the pandemic has had on people, a regional grocery chain is trying to help those that need it the most.

NAMI Maine is dedicated to bettering the lives of the one in four Mainers who are affected by mental illness and the loved ones that support them.

Hannaford has donated $75K to the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“As we come to the end of this very long pandemic year, I think we’re going on 14 months plus, I think people are tired, and one thing that has suffered a lot is peoples’ mental health,” said Greg Marley of NAMI-Maine. “Anxiety and depression are way up as is substance use and eating disorders. People are struggling. We need to build hope, and we need to build help. That’s what NAMI Maine will be using this foundational money for.”

In addition to being the Levant Fire Chief, Eric Strout manages the Hannaford in Newport.

He’s just one of many people on the pandemic’s frontline.

“We were policemen enforcing masks,” said Strout. “There were stresses that we never trained for or thought we’d do.”

Overall, they hope that raising awareness and providing education will empower people to seek help when they need it.

“To know that it’s okay to stand up and say, I’m not okay,” Strout added. “You talk about medical conditions that you can see, I’m overweight, I have a heart condition, I am diabetic, but we don’t talk about internally. Our company’s doing a lot of work for our associates to say, hey go up and be like - how is your day going, and if they tell me it’s not going good, we have EAP programs that with NAMI they can help educate in our communities, too.”

“We say find help,” Markley said. “Find hope. Reach out to NAMI. Reach out to our helpline to help navigate that mental health system which can be so challenging for people.”

