How to appreciate the great outdoors of Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Aroostook county is famous for its beautiful landscape, but can you really say you’re taking advantage of it?

“Aroostook county is just filled with outdoor activities so all you need to do is look on Facebook for events or check your local paper.”

Eileen has attended the birding club for the last three years, a group led by Bill Sheehan.

“We spend some time in a natural environment which is good for the soul and it connects you with the environment and the natural habitats around here,” say Sheehan.

But getting outdoors isn’t just about the fresh air and the beauty of the county.

“As you can see I’ve got relationships with a bunch of these people because ive known them for a few years and we can joke...and it’s good to see people again that I haven’t seen in a while and we’re back here doing the same thing we’ve done and it feels normal again.”

The Birding club is just one program to get people out of the house. Caribou Recreation and Parks is starting their Take It Outside program this summer to feature the fish river lake chain via boat parties, and there are always hiking, canoeing, and kayaking trips

“The neat thing about our programs is they’re cafeteria style so you can pick which ones you want to do,” says Neal Sleeper of Caribou Parks and Recreation.

And maybe you’d prefer to take a walk.

“There’s a lot of folks out there that might like to enjoy some of these mountains that just may not have the confidence to take it on my themselves,” says Josh Stahl of Presque Isle Recreation.

Presque Isle Rec’s summit series visits a new trail every week. Participants get exercise, they can meet other hikers, and of course, there are incredible views. But there’s also a feeling of accomplishment

“Climbing a mountain, it just gives you—you hit that precipice, the top, and you feel that you’ve achieved something.”

After a long winter, not to mention a long pandemic, maybe getting outside is exactly what you need.

“People come from out of state to come birding up here and other activities so whether you want to canoe kayak trailing it just never stops, camping there’s great state parks, so if you want to take advantage of it, its here and its pristine and its beautiful and it’s the place to be,” says Eileen.

Maybe you’ll find a new hobby, meet new people, or just achieve something you’ve never done before. We could all use a little of that.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.