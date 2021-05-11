Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 238 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 238 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 remains at 797. Tuesday’s new deaths were reported in Somerset and Waldo counties.

The 238 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 64,446.

The Maine CDC said 593,915 Mainers, or 52.79% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,745.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 797
  • Total cases: 64,446
  • Confirmed cases: 47,614
  • Probable cases: 16,832
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.5%
  • Currently hospitalized: 131
  • Patients in intensive care: 50
  • Patients on ventilators: 22

