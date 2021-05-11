Maine CDC reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 238 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 238 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 remains at 797. Tuesday’s new deaths were reported in Somerset and Waldo counties.

The 238 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 64,446.

The Maine CDC said 593,915 Mainers, or 52.79% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,745.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 797

Total cases: 64,446

Confirmed cases: 47,614

Probable cases: 16,832

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%

14-day positivity rate: 2.5%

Currently hospitalized: 131

Patients in intensive care: 50

Patients on ventilators: 22

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.