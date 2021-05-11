Advertisement

Warmer weather could lead to increase in door-to-door sales

By Cam Smith
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With the warmer weather, companies have started going door to door marketing products, which has caused concern for some residents.

Recently, the Presque Isle Police Department received calls from residents about a solar company going door-to-door.

According to a spokesperson for iSolar, a renewable energy company out of Colorado, there is a legitimate marketing effort going on in The County.

In order for companies to solicit products, they must be registered with the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Police Chief Laurie Kelly says it is important to never give out personal information.

“If these folks come to your door and they seem legitimate to you, just make sure you’re not giving out your personal information,” Chief Kelly said. “Like your bank accounts, or your date of birth or social security numbers or anything like that, where it could wind up that someone has gotten into your finances or stolen your identity or something like that.”

For a list of companies registered with the Maine Public Utilities Commission, click here.

