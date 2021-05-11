Advertisement

Weather on the Web Tuesday, May 11th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

A little bit of sunshine this morning... before clouds build back in and rain showers rotate northward.

We’re expecting moderate to localized heavy rain throughout the afternoon and evening... with rain totals ranging from 0.75-1.00″-in.

Expect minor travel impacts, with ponding of water on the roadways and temporarily reduced down visibilities at times. The moderate to heavier rain will continue through the PM commute, so make sure to take it a little slow coming home from work.

Lingering, scattered rain showers will hang around for tomorrow... before we see the return of sunny skies for Thursday into Friday, with warmer temperatures ahead!

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe Tuesday!

