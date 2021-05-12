Advertisement

Award honors all Maine school nurses for virus-strained year

By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine has decided to give its “School Nurse of the Year” award to all the school nurses in the state.

Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Department of Education said Wednesday they and the Maine Association of School Nurses are recognizing all school nurses as the “School Nurse of the Year” for this school year.

Mills and the education department say the coronavirus pandemic has taxed resources at school districts throughout the state, and nurses have stepped up.

Mills says school nurses “have helped adapt with grace and grit to protect the health of our children.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Vaccine efforts were the subject of discussion among 6 state governors and Presiden Biden
Governor Mills announces new incentive program for vaccines during meeting with President Biden
Special Tribute to Adam MacDonald
Tribute to Adam MacDonald
The truth is, we know very little about vaccine passports or how proof of vaccination will...
Vaccine passports and summer travel: What we know
Bypass getting new street lights.
Bypass getting new street lights

Latest News

Today is fibromyalgia awareness day.
Today is fibromyalgia awareness day
Today is fibromyalgia awareness day
Police lights
Maine moving to curtail ‘no knock’ warrants used by police
mi'kmaq
Mi’kmaq nation reelects Chief Edward Peter Paul
Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says