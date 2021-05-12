Award honors all Maine school nurses for virus-strained year

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine has decided to give its “School Nurse of the Year” award to all the school nurses in the state.

Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Department of Education said Wednesday they and the Maine Association of School Nurses are recognizing all school nurses as the “School Nurse of the Year” for this school year.

Mills and the education department say the coronavirus pandemic has taxed resources at school districts throughout the state, and nurses have stepped up.

Mills says school nurses “have helped adapt with grace and grit to protect the health of our children.”

Today is National School Nurse Day! Be sure to thank your School Nurse today (and every day) ! #SND2021 @schoolnurses #schoolnurses https://t.co/KVG0tUuO25 pic.twitter.com/Jn4vbYlUnU — ME Dept of Education (@mdoenews) May 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.