Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 302 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 302 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is 798. The new death was reported in Cumberland County.

The 302 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 64,748.

The Maine CDC said 602,527 Mainers, or 53.53% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 12 new cases, bringing the total 1,757.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 798

Total cases: 64,748

Confirmed cases: 47,773

Probable cases: 16,975

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%

14-day positivity rate: 2.5%

Currently hospitalized: 129

Patients in intensive care: 45

Patients on ventilators: 23

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.