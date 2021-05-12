Advertisement

Maine mom talks about viral moment with gorilla at Massachusetts zoo

The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a million times on YouTube.
The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a million times on YouTube.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine mother says she felt a maternal bond with a mother gorilla, named Kiki, who interacted with her baby boy at a Massachusetts zoo last month.

The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a million times on YouTube.

Emmily Austin, who lives in Jefferson, says it is a moment she will never forget.

“I specifically remember that moment when she was just looking into my eyes, and you could tell that she was feeling like ‘he’s so beautiful.’ It’s like a mom telling another mom that her baby is so beautiful, and how precious he is. I just felt that through the glass.”

Kiki recently had a baby too, giving birth to her fifth child last October.

