Advertisement

Mi’kmaq nation reelects Chief Edward Peter Paul

mi'kmaq
mi'kmaq(WAGM)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Mi’kmaq nation held their tribal elections yesterday.

Edward Peter Paul was reelected Chief, receiving 74 votes. The runner up received 26.

Richard Silliboy was reelected Vice Chief, and won with a slimmer margin, with votes cast 83 to 71 in his favor.

Three council members were also elected. Christina Donnelly, Shannon Hill, and Roldena Sanipass will all serve on the council.

The three council candidates with the most votes are elected to council.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Vaccine efforts were the subject of discussion among 6 state governors and Presiden Biden
Governor Mills announces new incentive program for vaccines during meeting with President Biden
Special Tribute to Adam MacDonald
Tribute to Adam MacDonald
The truth is, we know very little about vaccine passports or how proof of vaccination will...
Vaccine passports and summer travel: What we know
Bypass getting new street lights.
Bypass getting new street lights

Latest News

Today is fibromyalgia awareness day.
Today is fibromyalgia awareness day
Today is fibromyalgia awareness day
Police lights
Maine moving to curtail ‘no knock’ warrants used by police
Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says