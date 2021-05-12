Mi’kmaq nation reelects Chief Edward Peter Paul

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Mi’kmaq nation held their tribal elections yesterday.

Edward Peter Paul was reelected Chief, receiving 74 votes. The runner up received 26.

Richard Silliboy was reelected Vice Chief, and won with a slimmer margin, with votes cast 83 to 71 in his favor.

Three council members were also elected. Christina Donnelly, Shannon Hill, and Roldena Sanipass will all serve on the council.

The three council candidates with the most votes are elected to council.

