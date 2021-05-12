Advertisement

Miss Northern Maine Pageant As Part of First Annual Fiddlehead Festival Seeks Contestants

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The first annual Fiddlehead Festival is set to take place May 22nd in Presque Isle. As part of the event, the longtime Miss Northern Maine Pageant will crown several winners. Pageant organizers say they’re currently looking for contestants to compete in the community event. There are 9 divisions and 8 awards for ages as young as toddlers and up-to the Ms. Elite 30+ bracket! The pageant is open to any Aroostook County residents. Winners represent the Northern Maine region at a number of community events throughout the year. For more information, visit the event Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/events/810005143248633/ or contact Pageant Director Chantal Dumais at: 207-496-8785.

