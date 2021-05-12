Advertisement

More than $100M in relief headed to Maine colleges, universities

American Rescue Plan money will help with the financial fallout from the pandemic.
More than $100M dollars is headed to Maine colleges and universities as well as students to help with the financial fallout from the pandemic.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - More than $100M is headed to Maine colleges and universities as well as students to help with the financial fallout from the pandemic.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan.

Of the more than 2 dozen recipients, the largest are the University of Maine, University of Southern Maine, Southern Maine Community College, Husson University and Central Maine Community College.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that at least half of the money will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.

Here is a full list of recipients.

  • Bates College: $2,500,489
  • Bowdoin College: $2,953,442
  • Central Maine Community College: $7,005,701
  • Colby College: $3,293,375
  • College of the Atlantic: $835,829
  • Eastern Maine Community College: $5,208,270
  • Husson University: $7,599,587
  • Kennebec Valley Community College: $4,198,819
  • The Landing School of Boatbuilding and Design: $120,805
  • Maine College of Art: $1,292,319
  • Maine College of Health Professions: $544,412
  • Maine Maritime Academy: $2,250,509
  • Maine Media College: $15,486
  • Northern Maine Community College: $2,301,587
  • Saint Joseph’s College: $2,590,739
  • Southern Maine Community College: $11,402,078
  • Thomas College: $2,555,214
  • Unity College: $1,977,172
  • University of Maine: $22,180,539
  • University of Maine - Augusta: $5,921,547
  • University of Maine ‐ Farmington: $5,925,678
  • University of Maine ‐ Fort Kent: $1,992,806
  • University of Maine ‐ Presque Isle: $2,261,405
  • University of New England: $5,211,619
  • University of Southern Maine: $15,137,560
  • Washington County Community College: $1,148,774
  • York County Community College: $2,400,173

