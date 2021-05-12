Podcasts have made their way into The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Podcasts have evolved over the past couple of years. They’re being created right here in the County. Adriana Sanchez spoke with some community members on why they’ve started their own podcast.

According to Apple Podcast statistics, in 2018 there were 550,00 active podcast on iTunes. As of march 2021, Apple podcasts hosts 1.96 million podcasts. Creators of Podcast ‘O’Brien & Doug’ say they just do this for the fun of it.

“If we tried harder we probably would get more followers but we’re really doing it for fun we’re not really doing it to, we probably should be but we’re not doing it to make money or anything like that. It’s basically a weekly hang between two friends who know each other for 30 – 35 years and we record it and share it with everybody,” said Brian Mosher.

RSU 39 has formed podcasts but their intentions are to enhance the communication with their community.

“So by doing podcasts and improving our communication we feel parents can hear from us what is actually happening in schools and what our plans are, what we’re implementing and how we’re handling things such as the pandemic,” said Jane McCall, Assistant Superintendent of RSU 39.

McCall says podcasts are so popular because listening to them is more convenient than watching a YouTube video or reading a social media post.

“Email, Facebook great- but they’re distracting you from potentially other tasks where as a podcast you can listen to and still do your driving or whatever your task is,” added McCall.

With podcasts, Mosher adds there’s no limit on where the reach of an episode can go.

“We do have quite a reach around the United States, we have listeners in Europe we have listeners in Indonesia and it’s interesting we have a lot of listeners in Wisconsin. I’m not sure why that is, we don’t have any relatives in Wisconsin but we have a large fan base in Wisconsin and we do have a decent fan base here in the County,” said Mosher.

“It’s the thing now, I mean anybody can do it. All you need is a microphone and a platform to record it on and bam you’re out there. I found one the other day – it’s two best friends like us , all they do is talk about Rush that’s it , If you want to talk about something put it out there, somebody will listen,” said Co-host of O’Brien & Doug, Doug Cronkhite.

With so many podcasts out there, there is a little something for everyone.

Adriana Sanchez News Source 8.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.