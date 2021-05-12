Advertisement

Today is fibromyalgia awareness day

By Megan Cole
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Today is fibromyalgia awareness day. Here’s Megan Cole with more on the signs, symptoms and ways to treat the disease.

Ever notice generalized pain that comes for no reason and won’t go away? It could be fibromyalgia.

“Generalized Pain, an aching, burning deep pain along with hyper sensitivity that’s usually accompanied by constant fatigue that comes and goes. Usually there’s a sleep disturbance and when we mean sleep disturbance people sleep but it’s non-restorative or not very helpful. A lot of people will also have what is considered cognitive issues. What is more commonly referred to as a brain fog.”

Sherri Dumont is an internist at Pines Health Services and says that according to the CDC, around 2% of the population in the United States is affected by this disease. She says there is no test to diagnose fibromyalgia.

“It is really a constellation of the symptoms including the widespread pain with a certain level of severity that last over a 90 day period of time and then along with that are those other conditions that I had mentioned. The sleep disturbance, the cognitive disturbance, psychiatric disturbance that often goes along with it.”

Both say that there is therapy for the cognitive side of the disease. They say that one way to deal with the pain from the disease is light exercise.

“Exercise has been shown to be beneficial in controlling the pain. Typically it’s low impact aerobic activity- walking, biking, swimming is very well tolerated.”

“People with Fibromyalgia shouldn’t take like a boot camp style training. Exercise with fibromyalgia is very low impact, very gentle. Things that come to mind include yoga, tai chi, or pool activities.”

If you’re concerned about the possibility of having this disease, contact your provider.

