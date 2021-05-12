Weather on the Web Wednesday, May 12th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

Expect a mixture of clouds and sun today... with additional scattered, light rain showers during the early afternoon. We won’t see much in the way of additional rain totals.

Then, Thursday morning starts with sunshine... before clouds build in and the approach of a cold front triggers afternoon t-storms. We could see a few heavier downpours will the passing storms, and make sure to stay a little sky aware tomorrow.

The end of the week brings the return of sunshine... with warming temps through the weekend into next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day!

