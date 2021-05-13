Advertisement

12 to 15 year olds eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

By Cam Smith
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Children as young as 12 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

After the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, nearly 17 million 12- to 15-year-olds in the US became eligible.

According to data from the FDA, out of the total 1 thousand and 5 vaccine recipients in this age group, no cases of covid-19 were found. 16 cases occurred among those who received the placebo. Dr. Regan Gallagher of Cary Medical Center echoed those findings.

“When they did the studies with the Pfizer vaccine in kids, they saw a very robust immune response to the vaccine which is a good sign, obviously you want it to work,” Dr. Gallagher said. “Even in the adults we did see some cases of COVID. You know it is 95%. But in the 12–15-year-old group they saw no cases of COVID in the vaccinated group. So, it does appear to be very effective.”

Dr. Gallagher says the vaccine will benefit both children and the community.

“Because they are frequently very lowly symptomatic or asymptomatic, they can very easily be out and about because they aren’t feeling too bad sharing that virus with others that either aren’t vaccinated or can’t be vaccinated for whatever reason,” Dr. Gallagher said. “So, vaccinating them helps protect not just the child, but all of us.”

Health officials say they are working to provide more vaccine for those who want it.

“We’re working with existing sites, providers offices, and schools to offer the Pfizer vaccine widely across the state of Maine,” Dr. Nirav Shah said. “Given that COVID-19 can affect kids and in some cases be serious, and given that we have a safe and remarkably effective vaccine… I urge every family to have the conversation about whether and when to get the Pfizer vaccine. Right now, the vaccines are our best ticket back to normal.”

Dr. Gallagher says clinics are planned for schools like Caribou, Fort Fairfield, and Van Buren. Cary Medical Center will be hosting a clinic for anyone ages 12-17 on May 13, 2021 at the hospital from 2-6. To sign up visit the Cary Medical Center website, or the Pines Health website.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
The truth is, we know very little about vaccine passports or how proof of vaccination will...
Vaccine passports and summer travel: What we know
The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a...
Maine mom talks about viral moment with gorilla at Massachusetts zoo
Police lights
Maine moving to curtail ‘no knock’ warrants used by police

Latest News

Importance of soil temperature when planting.
Importance of soil temperature when planting
Importance of soil temperature when planting
Importance of soil temperature when planting
NMMC is holding vaccine clinic in Knights of Columbus halls
Updated Mobile Vaccination Unit Schedule for Madawaska
Lifted restrictions mean shows will go on in Bangor.
Lifted restrictions mean Waterfront Concerts a go this summer