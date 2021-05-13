Advertisement

Governor Mills to update state’s public health protocols Thursday

She’s holding a virtual new conference at 2 p.m. to update the Moving Maine Forward Plan.
Governor Mills is announcing changes Thursday to the state's public health protocols during the pandemic.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Governor Mills is announcing changes Thursday to the state’s public health protocols during the pandemic.

She’s holding a virtual new conference at 2 p.m. to update the Moving Maine Forward Plan.

In news release, Mills announced she’ll be joined by Maine DHHS Commissioner Dr. Jeanne Lambrew, Director of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah, and Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development Heather Johnson.

We will be streaming the news conference on our website and Facebook page.

It can also be seen starting at 2pm on WABI TV5.

