Advertisement

Importance of soil temperature when planting

By Cam Smith
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - When it comes to planting, knowing the right time to plant is very important.

“Right now, we are about 2-3 degrees behind our norm,” Steve Johnson, Crop Specialist for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, said.

During planting season for potatoes, Johnson says 50 degrees is his magic number.

“I’m looking for an average soil temperature of 50, which would be high plus low, divided by 2, average of 50,” Johnson said. “Generally speaking, we historically cross the 50-degree average temperature around the 15, 16, 17 of May.”

Chart for Soil Temperatures
Chart for Soil Temperatures(University of Maine Cooperative Extension)

Johnson says when it comes time to plant, soil temperature is vital.

“We are a little ahead of last year but still this is cool temperatures,” Johnson adds. “One of the reasons I look for a mean of 50 degrees, is that the potatoes don’t grow less than 50 degrees. If they were put in 10 days ago and our soil temperature hasn’t been above 50, they are just sitting there. Frankly with all the pathogens and pests and such in the soil they’re better off in a storage where you’re controlling the environment.”

While some may be planting early, Johnson says its better to wait.

“Warm seed into too cold of temperatures can lead to problems with seed. Again, our seed was aged going into this spring from last year’s weather. Very hot and very dry during harvest. So, this is probably not a time to stress them.”

He adds right now is a good time for rotational crops and small grains, as they can withstand colder temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
The truth is, we know very little about vaccine passports or how proof of vaccination will...
Vaccine passports and summer travel: What we know
The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a...
Maine mom talks about viral moment with gorilla at Massachusetts zoo
Police lights
Maine moving to curtail ‘no knock’ warrants used by police

Latest News

Importance of soil temperature when planting
Importance of soil temperature when planting
NMMC is holding vaccine clinic in Knights of Columbus halls
Updated Mobile Vaccination Unit Schedule for Madawaska
Lifted restrictions mean shows will go on in Bangor.
Lifted restrictions mean Waterfront Concerts a go this summer
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
12 to 15 year olds eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine