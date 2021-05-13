Advertisement

LISTEN: Inspectors report ‘critical find’ in 911 calls to Memphis police, ask for shutdown of I-40 bridge over Mississippi River

By WMC staff and Parker King
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The City of Memphis released the 911 calls bridge inspectors made after finding a fractured beam in the middle of the I-40 bridge Tuesday.

Caller: “I’m on the Hernando De Soto Bridge and I’m with an engineering firm that was hired by Arkansas DOT to inspect the bridge. We had a critical find on the bridge and we need to get traffic off of it immediately. So we need to shut it down in both directions and I will need your assistance with that.”

Despite initial confusion, dispatchers received confirmation from Arkansas authorities, and police began shutting down the interstate a few minutes later.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been given emergency management authority by the U.S. Department of Transportation to move forward with an emergency contract to make repairs to the I-40 Hernando De Soto Bridge.

A crack was found in one of the bridge’s support beams during a routine inspection by Michael Baker International, a consulting firm contracted by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to perform a routine inspection on the bridge.

Around 41,000 drivers cross the bridge on a daily basis, 30% of those driving commercial vehicles. That traffic is having to be diverted to the I-55 bridge.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
The truth is, we know very little about vaccine passports or how proof of vaccination will...
Vaccine passports and summer travel: What we know
The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a...
Maine mom talks about viral moment with gorilla at Massachusetts zoo
Police lights
Maine moving to curtail ‘no knock’ warrants used by police
Vaccine efforts were the subject of discussion among 6 state governors and Presiden Biden
Governor Mills announces new incentive program for vaccines during meeting with President Biden

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-officers charged in Floyd’s death
Your mask is probably filthy, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's unhealthy.
How dirty is your face mask?
Darnell
Award-winning deceased Michigan officer honored during National Police Week.
The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses,...
AP Source: CDC guidance to allow fully vaccinated people to ditch masks indoors in many instances