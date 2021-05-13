Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 295 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 295 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 remains 798.

The 295 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 65,043.

The Maine CDC said 612,791 Mainers, or 51.75% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 12 new cases, bringing the total 1,772.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 798
  • Total cases: 65,043
  • Confirmed cases: 47,984
  • Probable cases: 17,059
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.5%
  • Currently hospitalized: 118
  • Patients in intensive care: 48
  • Patients on ventilators: 27

