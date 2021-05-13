Maine CDC reports 295 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 295 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths.
The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 remains 798.
The 295 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 65,043.
The Maine CDC said 612,791 Mainers, or 51.75% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aroostook County has 12 new cases, bringing the total 1,772.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 798
- Total cases: 65,043
- Confirmed cases: 47,984
- Probable cases: 17,059
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.5%
- Currently hospitalized: 118
- Patients in intensive care: 48
- Patients on ventilators: 27
