St Nicholas Burrus finished college his own way

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine celebrated its graduates in a virtual ceremony on saturday, and for St Nicholas Burrus, it was particularly special

Burrus is hard of hearing, and has a terminal heart illness which led to him dying at the age of 18. With his recovery and multitude of treatments, he wasn’t able to commit to a full time college course. He was recovering from a heart transplant when he signed up for UMPI’s YourPace program, a college experience that allowed him to use his work experience to test out of certain required classes, and finished his bachelors in 7 months. He celebrated his graduation at home in California.

“i think I haven’t really processed it yet, its completely aboslutely surreal, I cant believe its done because its been such a long journey”

Burrus begins his masters at UMPI this week, and says he thinks it will take a little longer, but he’s looking forward to returning to UMPI

