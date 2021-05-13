Advertisement

Updated Mobile Vaccination Unit Schedule for Madawaska

NMMC is holding vaccine clinic in Knights of Columbus halls
NMMC is holding vaccine clinic in Knights of Columbus halls(WAGM)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The MVU visiting the Madawaska region in June updated schedule.

Date: Saturday – Monday, June 5-7, 2021

Time: Saturday, June 5: 10:00am-5:00pm

Sunday, June 6: 8:30am-5:00pm

Monday, June 7: 8:30am-2:00pm

Location: Madawaska Multi Purpose Center, 160 7th Avenue, Madawaska, Maine

Appointments are only available to individuals aged 18 and up, and drop in vaccinations will be first come, first serve. The Unit will provide one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, so recipients will not need a second shot.

To make an appointment, call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111 OR visit VaccinateME.Maine.gov.

