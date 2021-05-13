Updated Mobile Vaccination Unit Schedule for Madawaska
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The MVU visiting the Madawaska region in June updated schedule.
Date: Saturday – Monday, June 5-7, 2021
Time: Saturday, June 5: 10:00am-5:00pm
Sunday, June 6: 8:30am-5:00pm
Monday, June 7: 8:30am-2:00pm
Location: Madawaska Multi Purpose Center, 160 7th Avenue, Madawaska, Maine
Appointments are only available to individuals aged 18 and up, and drop in vaccinations will be first come, first serve. The Unit will provide one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, so recipients will not need a second shot.
To make an appointment, call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111 OR visit VaccinateME.Maine.gov.
