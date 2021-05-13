Advertisement

Weather on the Web Thursday, May 13th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

Plenty of sunshine this morning... before the approach of a cold front for the afternoon and evening.

Ahead of the cold front moving through... we’re expecting some afternoon instability, leading to thunderstorms firing up across the County. The storms for the afternoon, between 2:00-6:00 pm, have the potential for isolated heavy downpours, stronger wind gusts up to 40 mph, and even a threat for small hail.

Make sure to stay sky-aware throughout the day today... and follow the WAGM Weather App to stay up-to-date on all the latest info with the storms and live radar.

Immediately after the storms move through, we’re clearing out into the overnight... shaping up for a gorgeous & sunny end to the work week!

Hope everyone has a great and safe Thursday!

