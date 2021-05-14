Andrew Kirby of Presque Isle high school was named the county’s 2021 teacher of the year
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The 2021 Teacher of the Year for each County have been announced and this years from Aroostook teaches in Presque Isle.
Andrew Kirby of Presque Isle high school was named the county’s 2021 teacher of the year. Kirby has been teaching high school sciences for three years at Presque Isle High School.
He says that he received a letter back in February that he was nominated, but says that the feeling of being selected as teacher of the year didn’t set in until the ceremony.
“The emotions of happiness and what not in terms of the years that I’ve put in and the work that I put in my students’ kind of shows something that it has meaning to me.”
Kirby thanks those who nominated him. Those who are named county teacher of the year are also eligible to become teacher of the year. According to the mainetoy.org, the teacher of the year will be announced in October. Here is a full list of winners:
Androscoggin:
Jessica Harvey
Elm Street School, Mechanic Falls
Aroostook:
Andrew Kirby
Presque Isle High School, Presque Isle
Cumberland:
Dr. Paige Fournier
Freeport Middle School, Freeport
Franklin:
Michelle Laliberte,
Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Rangeley
Hancock:
Sarah Doremus,
Sedgwick Elementary,
Sedgwick
Kennebec:
Raye Anne DeSoto,
Gardiner Area High School, Gardiner
Knox:
Patti Forster,
Camden Hills Regional High School, Rockport
Lincoln:
Bill Hinkley,
Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro
Oxford:
Melissa Guerrette,
Oxford Elementary School, Oxford
Penobscot:
Kelsey Stoyanova,
Reeds Brook Middle School, Hampden
Piscataquis:
Lisa Martell,
Piscataquis Community Secondary School, Guilford
Sagadahoc:
Lianna Fenimore,
Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham
Somerset:
Kevin Malady,
Lawrence High School, Fairfield
Waldo:
Hillary Hoyt,
Leroy H. Smith School, Winterport
Washington:
Diana Mahar,
Sipayik Elementary School, Pleasant Point
York:
Christine Goulet, Biddeford Primary School, Biddeford
