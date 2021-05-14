PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The 2021 Teacher of the Year for each County have been announced and this years from Aroostook teaches in Presque Isle.

Andrew Kirby of Presque Isle high school was named the county’s 2021 teacher of the year. Kirby has been teaching high school sciences for three years at Presque Isle High School.

He says that he received a letter back in February that he was nominated, but says that the feeling of being selected as teacher of the year didn’t set in until the ceremony.

“The emotions of happiness and what not in terms of the years that I’ve put in and the work that I put in my students’ kind of shows something that it has meaning to me.”

Kirby thanks those who nominated him. Those who are named county teacher of the year are also eligible to become teacher of the year. According to the mainetoy.org, the teacher of the year will be announced in October. Here is a full list of winners:

Androscoggin:

Jessica Harvey

Elm Street School, Mechanic Falls

Aroostook:

Andrew Kirby

Presque Isle High School, Presque Isle

Cumberland:

Dr. Paige Fournier

Freeport Middle School, Freeport

Franklin:

Michelle Laliberte,

Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Rangeley

Hancock:

Sarah Doremus,

Sedgwick Elementary,

Sedgwick

Kennebec:

Raye Anne DeSoto,

Gardiner Area High School, Gardiner

Knox:

Patti Forster,

Camden Hills Regional High School, Rockport

Lincoln:

Bill Hinkley,

Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro

Oxford:

Melissa Guerrette,

Oxford Elementary School, Oxford

Penobscot:

Kelsey Stoyanova,

Reeds Brook Middle School, Hampden

Piscataquis:

Lisa Martell,

Piscataquis Community Secondary School, Guilford

Sagadahoc:

Lianna Fenimore,

Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham

Somerset:

Kevin Malady,

Lawrence High School, Fairfield

Waldo:

Hillary Hoyt,

Leroy H. Smith School, Winterport

Washington:

Diana Mahar,

Sipayik Elementary School, Pleasant Point

York:

Christine Goulet, Biddeford Primary School, Biddeford

