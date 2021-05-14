Advertisement

Caribou will host Canoe and Kayak race

By Rene Cloukey
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARIBOU Maine (WAGM) -

Another chance to paddle in a canoe and kayak race on Saturday. The Caribou parks and Recreation Department will hold a race on the Aroostook River on Saturday morning.

Neal Sleeper:” We are starting at Lower Lyndon Boat Launch and we are ending at Forbes pit boat launch. 6.2 miles and there will be moving water through there. There is some moving water through there. This rain as Luke Bryan says rain is a good thing. We got a great flow right now and we are anticipating with this rain they are calling for nearly an inch that it should only get better over the next day or so and it will improve the flow by Saturday.”

This is a brand new race. The Recreation Department used to sponsor a different race, but that race was discontinued several years ago

Sleeper:” Years ago we used to do a race on the Little Madawaska dam down to Dodo’s Market on Route 89. It’s been a lot of years and we are really excited to bring this race back and going on a new stretch of river.”

Sleeper says that they are hoping for a large turnout for the event.

Sleeper:” It’s been great. We have a Facebook page and have a lot of shares on it. I think people are super excited to get outside and do some stuff that is COVID safe. We are outdoor and social distancing. Saturday the forecast is looking excellent 67 degrees. It should be a perfect day and people are super excited to get outside.”

