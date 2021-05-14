Advertisement

Collins: New CDC guidance on masks “overdue” but progress

The CDC said on Thursday that vaccinated Americans can go now most places without masks
(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Republican senators says the new mask guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was late to arrive but is a sign of progress.

Sen. Susan Collins has criticized the CDC for mask guidance that she said was not consistent with the best available evidence.

The agency said on Thursday that vaccinated Americans can go now most places without masks.

Collins said the announcement was “overdue” but “certainly a step in the right direction.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Lifted restrictions mean shows will go on in Bangor.
Lifted restrictions mean Waterfront Concerts a go this summer
Governor Mills is announcing changes Thursday to the state's public health protocols during the...
LIVE: Governor Mills to update state’s public health protocols Thursday
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
COVID-Japan: Growing concerns on holding Olympic games
No vaccine, no job. Delta Air Lines lays out the law for future recruits.
Delta CEO to future hires: No jab, no job
No vaccine, no job. Delta Air Lines lays out the law for future recruits.
New workers must be vaccinated, Delta CEO says
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
Fully vaccinated can drop the masks, skip social distancing