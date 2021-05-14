Advertisement

Del. university uses government stimulus to cancel some student debt

Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.
Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Published: May. 14, 2021
(WPVI) - Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.

The university announced Wednesday it’s using the funds it received from the American Rescue Plan to reduce student debt.

Delaware State awarded $730,000 in debt relief to recent graduates facing financial hardship.

A total of 223 students each received about $3,300.

It made the difference in whether some students could graduate.

Delaware State administrators say it’s the least they could do for their graduates in this uncertain time.

