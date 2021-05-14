Intervention Aroostook: 5.11.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A local coalition is using the month of May to educate the community, families and in particular young people about the dangers of substance use. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s Intervention Aroostook.

May is a target month for organizations like Drug Free Aroostook to educate the public about the dangers of substance use. But Robin Thurston who heads up the local coalition says full throttle prevention work is year round...

“so its providing families individuals communities with resources tools ideas to help with any substance use or prevention needs.”

National Prevention Week is May 9 through 15. Each year, themes focus on major substance use and mental health topics like preventing Underage Drinking and Alcohol Misuse...Preventing Youth Tobacco use like E-Cigarettes and Vaping... and Preventing the use of Illicit Drugs and marijuana.

“right now the continued education especially getting into the schools we have many instructors that are certified for Prime for Life which is a program related to reducing high risk behaviors and we hope to get more into the schools and to target our youth to try and help stop those high risk behaviors or to at least inform our youth about the potential consequences of high risk behaviors.”

She says that has been accomplished through a successful partnerships with several county schools. But they need more to get on board...

“I do think more needs to be done we really really need the partnership with the schools we really need to the schools to contact to reach out to want to collaborate with us...”

Overall she says the work continues to be a success. But success is only measured if more young people are deterred to start high risk behaviors. And she says hurdles abound like Maine approving recreational marijuana use and businesses...

“with more visability that usually can come with greater accessibility we wanna protect youth some youth have an understanding and many adults have an understanding that if its legal its okay there’s no harmful consequences and there are..”

For more information on prevention resources contact Drug free Aroostook via ACAP at 764-3721. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

