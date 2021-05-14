Local dentist clinic makes a donation to RSU 39

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - RSU 39 students starting next fall might be able to get a dental screening right at school thanks to a donation from a local dental clinic. Adriana Sanchez has the story.

St. Apollonia Dental Clinic in Presque isle have donated a dental chair to RSU 39 and will soon be offering their services there as well.

“Hopefully we’ll see an improvement in oral health, we have many children who have dental decay which is a preventable disease and if we can apply more preventive measures, at the times when they’re truly needed before the disease starts - that’s what we’re hoping to do,” said Dr. Desjardins, Executive Director of St.Apollonia Dental Clinic.

Superintendent Tim Doak says this will help families who can’t afford or struggle to bring their children to a local dentist.

“We’re seeing more and more kids aren’t going to the dentist, they don’t make it there for various reasons you know. Family might not have car, family might not have money to put gas in the car, family night make an appointment then cancel it so this way there is no reason to cancel an appointment it’s right down in your own school and you just need to take 5 – 10 minutes to get down and do a check up,” said Doak.

RSU 39 plans to start these services by the next school year.

“At this point most likely a dental hygienist and an assistant will be at the school using the chair, using other technologies such as a laptop to record findings and those are going to be done as many students as there are who sign up for the screenings and then we’ll determine how many times we have to go back for fluoride varnish or for sealants,” said Desjardins.

Doak says this chair is not just for St.Apollonia but to anyone who is willing to give their time.

