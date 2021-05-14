Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 305 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 305 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new death.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 799.

The 305 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 65,348.

The Maine CDC said 621,100 Mainers, or 46.21% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,779.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 799

Total cases: 65,348

Confirmed cases: 48,161

Probable cases: 17,187

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%

14-day positivity rate: 2.4%

Currently hospitalized: 123

Patients in intensive care: 44

Patients on ventilators: 23

