Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 305 additional cases
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 305 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new death.
The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 799.
The 305 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 65,348.
The Maine CDC said 621,100 Mainers, or 46.21% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,779.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 799
- Total cases: 65,348
- Confirmed cases: 48,161
- Probable cases: 17,187
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.8%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.4%
- Currently hospitalized: 123
- Patients in intensive care: 44
- Patients on ventilators: 23
