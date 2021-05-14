New Fort Kent Recreation Director hopes to keep youngsters active

FORT KENT , Maine (WAGM) - Fort Kent’s new Parks and Recreation Director has been on the job for a couple of weeks now. Jason Nadeau is preparing for a very busy summer.

Jason Nadeau:”Back into a regular summer with a full rec program. Swimming lessons, open pool, little league all the things we missed out on last year. We are hopeful to get in this year.”

Nadeau’s department oversees several different parts including Riverside Park and the Lion’s Pavilion. Nadeau says the Pavilion will be an important part of the summer programs this year.

Nadeau:” With COVID we are supposed to maintain social distancing and not use mask outside. The Lions Pavilion is huge in an open air space se we are hoping to utliize this summer. We can run pickle ball and we can run all sorts of games. We will make use of this summer for sure.”

Nadeau says that Riverside Park is perfect for so many of the sports programs. Nadeau attended Franklin Pierce in New Hampshire and majored in Sports Management. He says that his goal is to get youngsters active

Nadeau:” We are looking to get back to basics a little bit. Teach these kids how to love and play sports the right way. Give them a good foundation for when they get to middle school and beyond while having fun at the same time. These kids might find they love sports they never even thought they would like. All kinds of stuff from soccer to basketball and some unique ones like street hockey and flag football.”

The new director says that he is also looking at running programs for adults in the community

Nadeau:” Events for adults and different adventures. The County Rec Directors really look to have fun programs to go to. Whether it is Tigerland Paintball or other resources locally that we can take a big group of kids too or adults. Just kind of get out and have fun again.”

