Advertisement

New Fort Kent Recreation Director hopes to keep youngsters active

By Rene Cloukey
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KENT , Maine (WAGM) - Fort Kent’s new Parks and Recreation Director has been on the job for a couple of weeks now. Jason Nadeau is preparing for a very busy summer.

Jason Nadeau:”Back into a regular summer with a full rec program. Swimming lessons, open pool, little league all the things we missed out on last year. We are hopeful to get in this year.”

Nadeau’s department oversees several different parts including Riverside Park and the Lion’s Pavilion. Nadeau says the Pavilion will be an important part of the summer programs this year.

Nadeau:” With COVID we are supposed to maintain social distancing and not use mask outside. The Lions Pavilion is huge in an open air space se we are hoping to utliize this summer. We can run pickle ball and we can run all sorts of games. We will make use of this summer for sure.”

Nadeau says that Riverside Park is perfect for so many of the sports programs. Nadeau attended Franklin Pierce in New Hampshire and majored in Sports Management. He says that his goal is to get youngsters active

Nadeau:” We are looking to get back to basics a little bit. Teach these kids how to love and play sports the right way. Give them a good foundation for when they get to middle school and beyond while having fun at the same time. These kids might find they love sports they never even thought they would like. All kinds of stuff from soccer to basketball and some unique ones like street hockey and flag football.”

The new director says that he is also looking at running programs for adults in the community

Nadeau:” Events for adults and different adventures. The County Rec Directors really look to have fun programs to go to. Whether it is Tigerland Paintball or other resources locally that we can take a big group of kids too or adults. Just kind of get out and have fun again.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Lifted restrictions mean shows will go on in Bangor.
Lifted restrictions mean Waterfront Concerts a go this summer
Governor Mills is announcing changes Thursday to the state's public health protocols during the...
LIVE: Governor Mills to update state’s public health protocols Thursday
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Paddlers will be racing on the Aroostook river in Caribou on Saturday.
Caribou will host Canoe and Kayak race
New UMaine head men's hockey coach
UMaine names UMass associate head coach Ben Barr its next head men’s hockey coach
These are the high school sports highlights for 5/10/21.
High School Sports Highlights for 5/10/21
These are the high school sports highlights 5/11/21.
High School Sports Highlights 5/10/21