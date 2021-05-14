Advertisement

Pools in need of lifeguards

By Megan Cole
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Pools around the county will be opening up soon and that means they’ll need lifeguards. However, one park and rec director is saying he hasn’t seen many applications. Here’s Megan Cole with more.

The weather is improving every day and it won’t be long before this pool will be open to the public. However, Kevin Senal, parks and rec director for the town of Fort Fairfield, says that he doesn’t have as many lifeguards as he should.

“Last year you know we lost a bunch to other jobs. We lost a bunch to college and to you know people starting their lives. And this year when it came time to find lifeguards, we had very little response as far as applications coming in.”

“We’re kind of in the same situation here. I’ve had a few applicants from returning people. I’ve found a pool director. Just trying to find the 3 or 4 floaters that we use for rotation during the course of the summer.”

Senal says they’ve even added incentives to encourage people to apply.

“We’ve started reimbursing in full for lifeguard certification and for WSI certification. We’re also paying people while they’re at the class, hiring right off the bat. Trying to get them some work ahead of time if we can. The flip side of that is we’re also gonna be starting a junior lifeguard program to hopefully get the younger kids involved and show them that there’s a job waiting for you when you turn 15.”

Both say, if they don’t have enough staff, they’ll have to make some tough decisions.

“One of two things will have to happen if we don’t get guards. We will have to either shorten our hours for general swim or we will have to not have our swimming lessons and we are leaning definitely towards not having as much general swim.”

“Hopefully it doesn’t affect hours. The town pool is a huge thing for the kids in the summer time here so hopefully if we can find another few floaters that we can move into the rotation we should be all set.”

If you’re interested in becoming a lifeguard for your local pool, contact your rec department.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Caribou Police Scene
Police scene in Caribou
Gov. Mills extends the State of Emergency
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Gerald Goodale
Convicted killer indicted in 1987 cold case murder of Maine woman

Latest News

Andrew Kirby named county teacher of the year
Pools in need of lifeguards
Dental Chair Donation
Dental Donation
Gerald Goodale
Convicted killer indicted in 1987 cold case murder of Maine woman