State paying up to 55% of local school costs

By Megan Cole
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It’s a long time coming, that’s the reaction of one local superintendent to Governor Janet Mills announcement the state would be paying up to 55% of local school costs.

Earlier this week, Governor Mills unveiled a two part budget plan, that included the state paying up to 55% of local school costs.

Tim Doak, superintendent of RSU 39 and MSAD 20, says that this will not only help the schools, but also tax payers.

“This is something that’s been on the books I believe since 2004 where it was voted where it was voted, citizen referendum voted for to go to 55%. That obligation was never met, I think currently we’re just slightly under 52%, 51.7 and bringing it to and bringing it to 55% as voters wish to do will help taxpayers and the property tax and provide more state funding to schools.”

Doak says he’s hoping to hear further details in the next few days.

