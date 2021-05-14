Advertisement

US warns extremists may strike as virus restrictions ease

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015 file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in...
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015 file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. President Joe Biden has selected two former senior National Security Agency officials for key cyber roles in his administration. Chris Inglis, a former NSA deputy director, is being nominated as the government's first national cyber director. Jen Easterly, a former deputy for counterterrorism at the NSA, has been tapped to run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A national terrorism alert issued Friday warns that violent extremists may take advantage of the easing of pandemic restrictions to conduct attacks.

The alert does not cite any specific threats. But it warns of potential danger from an increasingly complex and volatile mix that includes domestic terrorists inspired by various grievances, racial or ethnic hatred and influences from abroad.

Those threats were exacerbated by COVID-19, which spawned conspiracy theories and deepened anger at the government in some quarters over the shutdown of the economy. As virus conditions improve, the alert says new dangers loom.

“Violent extremists may seek to exploit the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions across the United States to conduct attacks against a broader range of targets after previous public capacity limits reduced opportunities for lethal attacks,” the bulletin said.

Without naming any specific potential targets, it notes that, historically, extremists motivated by racial and ethnic hatred have targeted religious institutions and crowded businesses or gatherings.

The National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security is an extension of one issued earlier this year in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. That alert was due to expire Saturday.

It reflects a sense of anxiety over domestic extremists, particularly those motivated by racial and ethnic hatred, that has been building for months, even under the previous administration, with repeated warnings from DHS and the Justice Department.

Concern over the domestic extremists has to a certain degree eclipsed the focus on foreign terrorist organizations such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State, though the alert warns that both groups still try to inspire homegrown attacks.

Added to the mix are adversaries such as Russia, China and Iran, which the alert says are amplifying conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19 and calls for violence against people of Asian descent.

“Today’s terrorism-related threat landscape is more complex, more dynamic, and more diversified than it was several years ago,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in releasing the new bulletin.

Both Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland testified to a Senate committee this week that “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists” pose the greatest domestic threat to the country at the moment.

DHS and the FBI are providing guidance and other assistance to state and local law enforcement organizations to deal with the threat.

DHS has also established a new domestic terrorism branch within its Office of Intelligence and Analysis and has directed state and local governments to use 7.5% of annual grant money issued by the agency to deal with the threat.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Lifted restrictions mean shows will go on in Bangor.
Lifted restrictions mean Waterfront Concerts a go this summer
Governor Mills is announcing changes Thursday to the state's public health protocols during the...
LIVE: Governor Mills to update state’s public health protocols Thursday
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

States hit hard by long gas lines are trying to catch a break this weekend. But a slowdown in...
Pipeline paid cyberattack ransom as panic buying continues
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate agrees to cooperate in federal investigation
Andrew Kirby.
Andrew Kirby of Presque Isle high school was named the county’s 2021 teacher of the year
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021....
Deaths rise as Palestinians flee heavy Israeli fire in Gaza