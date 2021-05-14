Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Caribou Police Scene
Police scene in Caribou
Gov. Mills extends the State of Emergency
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Gerald Goodale
Convicted killer indicted in 1987 cold case murder of Maine woman

Latest News

Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.
Del. university uses government stimulus to cancel some student debt
Pools in need of lifeguards.
Pools in need of lifeguards
Andrew Kirby named county teacher of the year
Pools in need of lifeguards
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means