Weather on the Web Friday, May 14th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday, everyone!

A gorgeous day today... with plenty of sunshine and warmer temps to enjoy! It’ll be a great afternoon and evening to get out and about, if you have the chance to.

Then, the weekend is a little bit half-and-half... with some sunshine to start both days, followed by afternoon showers & storms. Make sure to stay a little sky-aware both days this weekend... as we could see some isolated heavier downpours, lightning, and stronger wind gusts as the storms are rolling through.

We also have a lot of warmer weather ahead to enjoy... with the possibility of reaching 70-degrees this weekend, as well as into next week. After an active weather pattern persists through the beginning of next week, we’ll see the return of more sunshine for the end of next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great, safe & relaxing weekend!

