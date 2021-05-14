Advertisement

Weather on the Web Friday, May 14th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday, everyone!

A gorgeous day today... with plenty of sunshine and warmer temps to enjoy! It’ll be a great afternoon and evening to get out and about, if you have the chance to.

Then, the weekend is a little bit half-and-half... with some sunshine to start both days, followed by afternoon showers & storms. Make sure to stay a little sky-aware both days this weekend... as we could see some isolated heavier downpours, lightning, and stronger wind gusts as the storms are rolling through.

We also have a lot of warmer weather ahead to enjoy... with the possibility of reaching 70-degrees this weekend, as well as into next week. After an active weather pattern persists through the beginning of next week, we’ll see the return of more sunshine for the end of next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great, safe & relaxing weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Police Lights
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Lifted restrictions mean shows will go on in Bangor.
Lifted restrictions mean Waterfront Concerts a go this summer
Governor Mills is announcing changes Thursday to the state's public health protocols during the...
LIVE: Governor Mills to update state’s public health protocols Thursday
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, May 14th
Weather on the Web Friday, May 14th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, May 13th
Weather on the Web Thursday, May 13th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Wednesday, May 12th