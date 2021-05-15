Maine CDC Reports 175 new Covid-19 cases and two new deaths
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 175 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday and two new deaths.
The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 801.
The 175 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 65,523.
The Maine CDC said 629,924 Mainers, or 46.86% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aroostook County has 6 new cases, bringing the total to 1,785.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 801
- Total cases: 65,523
- Confirmed cases: 48,274
- Probable cases: 17,249
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.3%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.4%
- Currently hospitalized: 123
- Patients in intensive care: 44
- Patients on ventilators: 23
