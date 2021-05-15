Maine CDC Reports 175 new Covid-19 cases and two new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 175 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 801.

The 175 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 65,523.

The Maine CDC said 629,924 Mainers, or 46.86% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 6 new cases, bringing the total to 1,785.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 801

Total cases: 65,523

Confirmed cases: 48,274

Probable cases: 17,249

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.3%

14-day positivity rate: 2.4%

Currently hospitalized: 123

Patients in intensive care: 44

Patients on ventilators: 23

