Maine CDC Reports 175 new Covid-19 cases and two new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 175 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 801.

The 175 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 65,523.

The Maine CDC said 629,924 Mainers, or 46.86% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 6 new cases, bringing the total to 1,785.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 801
  • Total cases: 65,523
  • Confirmed cases: 48,274
  • Probable cases: 17,249
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.3%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.4%
  • Currently hospitalized: 123
  • Patients in intensive care: 44
  • Patients on ventilators: 23

